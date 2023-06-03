Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,636. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Q2 by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,652,000 after buying an additional 846,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 475,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 192.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 334,287 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

