Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Lowered by Analyst

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genpact in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on G. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $37.55 on Thursday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,435,000 after purchasing an additional 512,786 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,055,000 after acquiring an additional 104,713 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Genpact by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Genpact by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,774 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $819,904.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,750.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $819,904.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,082 shares of company stock worth $14,331,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.