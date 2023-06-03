Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Decreased by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

NBR stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $193.88. The stock has a market cap of $919.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $802,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

