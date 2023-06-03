Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Issued By Zacks Research

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report released on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

