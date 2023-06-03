Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 2,845 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $482.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.32. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.