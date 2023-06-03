Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 2,845 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $482.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.32. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

