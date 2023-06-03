Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman Sells 3,776 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,776 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $43,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. Pulmonx's revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,432,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

