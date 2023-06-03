PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PubMatic Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $943.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
