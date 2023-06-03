PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $943.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

