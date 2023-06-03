Provident Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,358,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,361,370. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

