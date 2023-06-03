Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 5.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.04 on Friday, reaching $376.03. 1,326,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,491. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.23 and its 200-day moving average is $351.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

