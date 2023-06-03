Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,250 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for about 3.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $26,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 192.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMED stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 658,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

