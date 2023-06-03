Provident Investment Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after buying an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 618,474 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.92. 1,353,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.