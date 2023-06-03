Provident Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises 0.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ESS stock traded up $9.38 on Friday, hitting $228.55. The stock had a trading volume of 813,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.51.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

