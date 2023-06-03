Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

