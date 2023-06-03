Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $296,090.60 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $296,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,661,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,373,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,824 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

