Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 369,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 144,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$34.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

