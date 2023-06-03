Polymath Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $123.12 million and approximately $312,393.98 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00349434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13293097 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $221,066.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

