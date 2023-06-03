Polymath Price Down 15% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Polymath has a total market cap of $124.04 million and $310,545.19 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00354990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13648387 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $327,991.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.