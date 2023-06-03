Pirate Chain Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $45.58 million and $44,373.94 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00117728 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

