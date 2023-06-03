Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

