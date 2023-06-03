Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $106.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.