Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.
GE stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $106.71.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.
