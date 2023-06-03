Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BHP Group

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHP Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BHP stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.07) to GBX 2,900 ($35.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.37) to GBX 2,550 ($31.51) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.89) to GBX 2,510 ($31.02) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,098.86.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

