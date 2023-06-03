Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.