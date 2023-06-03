Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 225,143 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,596,000 after purchasing an additional 261,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

