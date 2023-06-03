Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDEC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FDEC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

