Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $387,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBNY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,526,000 after purchasing an additional 196,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ABB by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,392,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 182,201 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,360,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after acquiring an additional 175,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE ABBNY opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

