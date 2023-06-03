Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $67.88 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

