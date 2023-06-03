Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,592 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $205.75 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $287.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

