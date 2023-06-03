Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.77 and traded as high as C$4.10. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.91, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.

Pinetree Capital Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$35.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.77.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

