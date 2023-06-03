PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMFGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PMF opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 226.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

