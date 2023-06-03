PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PMF opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.33.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 226.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.