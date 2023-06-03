PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.78

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as low as $12.57. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 120,475 shares traded.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCN. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

