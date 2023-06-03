PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.78

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as low as $12.57. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 120,475 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
