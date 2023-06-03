PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE PTY opened at $12.99 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

