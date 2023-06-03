PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PCQ opened at $9.82 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCQ. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

