PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PZC stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.