PIMCO Access Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE PAXS opened at $14.50 on Friday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37.
Insider Activity
In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
