PIMCO Access Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAXS opened at $14.50 on Friday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37.

Insider Activity

In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAXS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 64,997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $613,000.

