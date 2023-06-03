Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TEGNA by 402.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.60.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

