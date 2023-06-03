Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 39,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,446.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.