Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $795,000 Position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.54% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 668,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 789,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 125,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

