Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 785 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,064 shares of company stock worth $7,069,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

