Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 450 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

LOW stock opened at $209.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

