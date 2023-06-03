Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 17,485 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

