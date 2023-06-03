Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

