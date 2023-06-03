Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.78% of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVB. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 88.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 33,317 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

