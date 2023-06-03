Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.11% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 674,239 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KCCA opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.