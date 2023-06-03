Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,666 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.75% of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TRCA opened at $10.52 on Friday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

