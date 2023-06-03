Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 348.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 986 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 257,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $326,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,426,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.18.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $356.47 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.30 and a 200-day moving average of $348.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

