Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.62. 25,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 12,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Persimmon Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.3713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.26%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.