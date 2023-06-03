Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 189000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

