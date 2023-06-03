Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

