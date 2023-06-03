Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $4.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008190 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

